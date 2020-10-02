How COVID-19 helped the struggling drone industry take flight

Before COVID-19 hit, San Diego Gas & Electric sent technicians up in helicopters to string power lines between towers. The process required evacuating around 24 homes for a couple of days. But the outbreak curtailed that practice, since there was no way to safely remove people from their households for an extended period during a pandemic.

Now the utility has adopted DJI’s Matrice 300 drones for these line-stringing operations—and no one has to evacuate. Its experience moving from manual methods to automated, drone-driven techniques is being increasingly matched across the agriculture, infrastructure, construction, public safety, and energy industries as the pandemic persists, says Cynthia Huang, director of business development at drone giant DJI. (Best known for its consumer drones, the Chinese manufacturer is also the dominant player in the commercial market, where it competes with companies such as Skydio, Inspired Flight, Flyability, Yuneec, and Autel.)

Companies throughout those industries have no choice but to maintain the reliability of vast and complex systems, even as they grapple with the health and safety issues imposed on them by the coronavirus. Drones offer them the ability to do highly efficient data gathering, including taking video and photos and using artificial intelligence to do some onboard analysis.

Between 2018 and 2019, the American commercial drone fleet grew 39%, according to data compiled by drone industry analyst David Benowitz, a number that sounds good until you realize that growth a year before that had been in excess of 140%. But the logistical demands of the pandemic have to some extent revitalized the industry, especially within the ranks of companies that had already been experimenting with the devices.

COVID-19 “has forced organizations who already have drone programs to take them more seriously, as it becomes a major way they can operate,” Benowitz says. “Drones have become a critical tool to continue working in these difficult times.”

From chaos, a solution

In the chaotic first months of the pandemic, there was little clarity on how big companies could perform essential operations such as inspections, given the lack of broad understanding of how to work under social-distancing guidelines and other new restrictions. But starting around May, Huang recalls, things stabilized as industrial organizations began to develop procedures for how to keep employees safe while performing vital work. In many cases, she says, that meant turning to drone operations as an alternative.

One thing that happened was that late in the spring, people who had been running small experimental drone programs within large companies began to get bombarded with requests for help from other departments. “They had to start looking at how to shape best practices,” Huang says. Companies like that “were able to make that shift [toward broader drone use] more rapidly.”