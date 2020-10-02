Watch chilling deepfakes of Putin and Kim Jong Un anticipating the end of U.S. democracy

“You blame me for interfering with your democracy, but I don’t have to,” Vladimir Putin says. “You are doing it to yourselves.”

While this Putin looks and sounds remarkably like the Russian president, the real Putin never spoke these works. That’s because this video is a deepfake, an algorithmically generated video that can make a subject realistically look like they’re saying something they never really said.

A nonpartisan nonprofit is using this fake video of Putin to convince people to vote. The group, called RepresentUs, recently released a pair of deepfake video ads featuring Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un talking about how they need to do nothing at all to watch U.S. democracy disintegrate–that is, unless Americans exercise their right to vote. Forty percent of eligible voters did not vote in the 2016 election, according to Pew Research.

Deepfakes are made by training a machine-learning architecture with lots of video and audio of a person until the AI understands how the person might look and sound when saying new things. So far, we’ve mainly seen deepfake videos used as a malicious, high-tech way of spreading partisan disinformation. Among the best known is the deepfake of Barack Obama calling President Trump a “total and complete dipshit.”

Here, though, deepfakery is used for good. And the RepresentUs videos point out that they’re fake at the very end.

Still, the advertisements raise a thorny question for TV and social networks. Are deepfakes okay if they have warning labels? What if they identify themselves as fake, but only in some small print at the very end of the video?

Several TV networks apparently decided that even labeled deepfakes weren’t a good idea. RepresentUs says the videos were set to run as ads on Fox News, CNN, and MSNBC (in Washington, D.C.) just after the presidential debate Tuesday night, but that those networks refused to run the ads without giving a reason.