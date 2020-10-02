Why a successful résumé depends on the reader’s experience more than you realize

As an executive résumé writer and a former retained search consultant, I see some interesting (and at times cringeworthy) résumés. Interestingly, almost every job seeker makes the biggest mistake, and hardly anyone talks about one particular idea around résumé success.

To elaborate, most people start writing their résumé by looking for a template to use.

Google gets 450,000 searches per month on the term “résumé template,” 50,000 more for “résumé format,” and hundreds of thousands more for similar keywords.

Sadly, letting format drive your résumé almost guarantees you a dull, annoying result that gets tossed onto the reject pile. This is because starting with a template emphasizes form over function, which works against your reader.

Start with reader experience and content

Rather than starting with form, which most people do, let’s consider your reader’s experience, or the motivations and feelings elicited when a hiring manager goes through your résumé.

Because I recruited for 25-plus years and have been writing résumés professionally for 10-plus years, I want to speak to you from my experience helping clients hired at desirable companies.

When I write a résumé, I put distinct emphasis on prioritizing the reader’s experience.