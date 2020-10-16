Boho clothing brand Reformation now sells eco-friendly laundry detergent and hand soap

Reformation , the eco-friendly fashion label known for its flowy, patterned dresses has a new product in its lineup: Soap.

The Los Angeles brand has teamed up with cleaning startup Blueland to create a set of home cleaning products free of single-use plastic, which is available on both brands’ websites. The collection, which costs $50, includes dish powder, multi-surface spray, hand soap, and laundry tablets. Reformation’s designers created the minimalist bottles, and the brands collaborated to create a new fragrance for the line, called Pretty Earthy, with notes of fig tree.

It’s an interesting collaboration for Reformation, which has historically partnered with other fashion brands, like New Balance and Patagonia. But in its efforts to reduce the fashion industry’s impact on the planet, Reformation is heavily focused on what happens to clothes after the customer buys them. Traditional laundry products tend to be both water and carbon intensive, and often involves lots of plastic. By contrast, this laundry system consists of a tin along with forty tablets which you throw into the load of laundry. Blueland ships refills packs for $14 that come in paper packaging, so there is no plastic used at any stage.

Reformation has focused on helping customers understand how to care for their clothes more sustainably. It encourages customers to hand-wash and air-dry their clothes when possible, because this saves water and energy, and it offers a list of eco-friendly dry-cleaners on its website. It also sells a washing bag called Guppyfriend that captures microscopic fragments of plastic that are shed from synthetic garments during the washing process, that end up in waterways and are toxic to sea creatures.

The other items in the kit, like the hand soap and the dish scrub, are a little less relevant to Reformation’s brand. But the fashion label appears to be trying to make sustainable living sexy, much like its body-hugging dresses.