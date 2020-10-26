Michelle Pfeiffer’s Henry Rose now has nontoxic bath, body, and candle lines

If you fell in love with the perfumes Michelle Pfeiffer concocted for her startup, Henry Rose, you’re in luck. You can find them in bath and body and home products. Today, the brand expands beyond fragrances to rich body creams, hand sanitizer, candles, and diffuser oils. It’s part of Pfeiffer’s vision of creating a beauty brand that is grounded in transparency, product safety, and deep, complex, scents.
Pfeiffer launched Henry Rose last year, but her desire to create clean fragrances began 28 years ago, when she was pregnant with her first child. She began to worry about the possibility of toxic chemicals in her beauty products but then, as now, many brands did not disclose their ingredients. As she began doing research, she discovered that fragrance was a particular problem. Companies don’t disclose their formulas because they are deemed trade secrets, but a single fragrance could have up to 3,000 ingredients, some of which are known toxins. “For a while, I just stopped wearing perfume, even though I love perfumes,” Pfeiffer says.
Over the past few years, many clean beauty brands have popped up, but few are singularly focused on the fragrance part of the equation. Pfeiffer decided to fill this gap in the market by launching her own startup. She’s partnered with the luxury perfume house International Flavors and Fragrances (IFF) to create a line of scents that are free from any ingredients known or suspected to cause harm. As a result, the perfumes only contain 300 ingredients, a small fraction of what other fragrance brands use. And unlike competitors, Henry Rose discloses every single ingredient on its website, and invites customers to explore the list.
Pfeiffer believes it’s important to expand beyond perfumes because fragrances and, by extension, the possible toxins within them, are everywhere . “Most people don’t realize that fragrance is all around us, even when there isn’t a strong smell,” she says. “It’s in our home cleaning products and body wash; it’s sprayed in hotels and stores. Many people have allergic reactions to these fragrances, like migraines, and don’t realize what is causing it.”
Just like with the original line of fragrances, Pfeiffer partnered with Environmental Working Group and Cradle to Cradle to ensure that every ingredient used in the new products is verified to be safe. She’s also worked to ensure that all of the packaging is eco-friendly, using sustainable or renewable materials whenever possible. The perfume bottles, for example, are made from 90% recycled glass and are 100% recyclable.
When it comes to the scents themselves, Pfeiffer works with IFF perfumers Yves Cassar and Pascal Gaurin to create scents that are reminiscent of important people or moments in her life. Jake’s House is inspired by visits to her grandparent’s home. Torn, the first fragrance she created, is an homage to her father. Each fragrance tends to combine traditionally masculine and feminine notes, creating complex, layered scents. And now, you can experience these scents throughout the day, in many different ways.
