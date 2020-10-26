Michelle Pfeiffer’s Henry Rose now has nontoxic bath, body, and candle lines

Pfeiffer launched Henry Rose last year, but her desire to create clean fragrances began 28 years ago, when she was pregnant with her first child. She began to worry about the possibility of toxic chemicals in her beauty products but then, as now, many brands did not disclose their ingredients. As she began doing research, she discovered that fragrance was a particular problem. Companies don’t disclose their formulas because they are deemed trade secrets, but a single fragrance could have up to 3,000 ingredients, some of which are known toxins. “For a while, I just stopped wearing perfume, even though I love perfumes,” Pfeiffer says.

Over the past few years, many clean beauty brands have popped up, but few are singularly focused on the fragrance part of the equation. Pfeiffer decided to fill this gap in the market by launching her own startup. She’s partnered with the luxury perfume house International Flavors and Fragrances (IFF) to create a line of scents that are free from any ingredients known or suspected to cause harm. As a result, the perfumes only contain 300 ingredients, a small fraction of what other fragrance brands use. And unlike competitors, Henry Rose discloses every single ingredient on its website, and invites customers to explore the list.

Pfeiffer believes it’s important to expand beyond perfumes because fragrances and, by extension, the possible toxins within them, are everywhere . “Most people don’t realize that fragrance is all around us, even when there isn’t a strong smell,” she says. “It’s in our home cleaning products and body wash; it’s sprayed in hotels and stores. Many people have allergic reactions to these fragrances, like migraines, and don’t realize what is causing it.”