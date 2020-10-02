5 simple success strategies to use your ambition for good

There’s an underlying belief in America that no matter who you are, if you just work hard enough, everything will work out for you. That’s not true. It’s more like, if you work strategically, you can improve the odds you’ll succeed.

I believe each of us is carrying a backpack. In that backpack are all the things you’ve been handed in this life. You don’t get to control what’s in your backpack. Everyone’s backpack is different. For some of us, it’s weighted down by inequality from the beginning; for others, it’s the weight of tragedies that happen along the way. Some of us shoulder family or health problems; others get caught in economic or political disasters.

Yes, whatever is in your backpack is yours to carry, but (and I cannot stress this enough) it does not have to limit your goals. You can aim high, then strategize your way toward success. You deserve to live the life you want, on your terms.

Here are my top five tips for improving your odds:

1. Find your mentors

There’s almost nothing you will try in your lifetime that somebody else hasn’t already done. I mean that with the utmost respect: You may be innovating, but rarely are you doing something 100 percent new. If you want to move forward quickly in your career, seek out the people who can help you do a better job in the role you have and the people who can help you understand what your next steps might look like.

2. Build your network

You need to be building your network all the time, not just when you want something. In fact, aim for most of your interactions to be spent providing help or value to others. Give more than you take; it’s not just the generous thing to do, but it also puts you in a position of power instead of weakness. This is especially important for people who may see themselves as marginalized or lacking opportunities and privilege. Establish yourself in the terms of what you have to offer rather than on what you might need. Doing so will affect your own sense of self-worth just as much as it affects the impression you make on others.

3. Find the current

In order to rise through the ranks of a company, an organization, or even an industry, you need to understand how the power flows through it. I followed that current to some unexpected places—like Japan—and when it became clear it wouldn’t lead me to the CEO position, I began looking for another current. At that time, the power was flowing toward the internet, and after a brief stop in Dallas, I followed it to Silicon Valley.