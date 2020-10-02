A hybrid education format is sticking around. Here’s how we can improve the model

In recent weeks, colleges and universities have had to radically adapt traditional learning to keep students safe as COVID-19 shows little sign of abating. Now, students and teachers are grappling with how to avoid learning disruptions and maximize engagement in a remote world.

The good news is, the online learning space is more sophisticated now. EdTech (or educational technology)platforms have not seen this much demand, pressure, and energy around online learning since the MOOC movement (massively online open courses) first exploded onto the scene in 2012. The difference is that now we have experience and data about what resonates in the online learning experience to create the most seamless and engaging education journey for students.

In fact, given the advancements and benefits of MOOCs, online learning will be here to stay long-term. Students and teachers will see a shift to blended learning (aka hybrid learning), which is a combination of online and in-person instruction, and formats that foster community and connectivity will be essential to online learning success. As both lecturers and learners look toward the rest of their fall and spring semesters, modern blended learning methods will lead to success with the transition to online classes. But universities are facing three major challenges as they strive to make this transition: course catalog, student engagement, and credit integrity.

Content

It’s no secret that the “Zoom moment” in education, marked by the period when content was taken abruptly online, could have gone more smoothly. Most colleges had little or no online content, and the short time period required educators to piece together multiple solutions to teach remotely, and in many instances, the result was a disjointed experience for students. For example, teaching was done remotely, but assessments were still turned in and graded manually, which took away one of the most compelling affordances of online learning—instant feedback.

When the whole world went home to learn online, we saw every school pivot to teaching virtually within a matter of days. Some were more prepared than others. Some colleges have built up substantial online experience, training protocols, and capacity, but they too had only a small percentage of their content catalog readily available online, causing interruption to students everywhere. To combat this, universities should seize this landmark moment in history to reimagine how they create and share content with each other, as doing so will improve student outcomes.

Engagement

Another clear challenge learners and teachers are facing is staying engaged. Research by Top Hat found that 78% of students say the online class experience, up until now, has been not engaging. It is unfortunate that what is being counted as online learning during COVID-19 is actually remote teaching using very little of what we have learned about good online learning practices in the past decade.

Quality online learning involves active learning, which drives student engagement and impactful learning outcomes, instant feedback, virtual labs, and gamification. Data bears this out. According to a Learning House 2018 report, the majority of students (85%) who have taken both in-person and virtual classes in pre-COVID-19 times believe the online learning experience was equal to or better than attending in-person courses on campus.