Everything you were taught about career paths was wrong

Early in my professional life, when I worked in merchandising and brand management for one of the world’s most recognizable global retailers, I was told that leaving would be the biggest mistake of my career. I am so glad that I didn’t listen. Years later, I am still reaping the benefits of sidestepping a “traditional” linear career path.

A nontraditional career path isn’t always the most comfortable approach, but it’s one that can make job candidates more appealing to a smart recruiter or hiring manager. For example, in my experience, intentionally making myself uncomfortable has helped me develop a more holistic skill set. For some, a nontraditional career path can be too challenging to handle. But I have learned that you don’t need to stifle internal anxiety about making big career changes. It’s natural, and an opportunity to learn and grow personally and professionally. The key is to use that discomfort productively and ultimately master the situations that seem overwhelming at first.

There are (at least) five lessons I have learned throughout my career in which taking the “easy” route would have been perfectly acceptable, but by taking the road less traveled I gained much bigger rewards.

1. Don’t obsess over big brands or logos

Early on, I threw away the notion that big employer brands matter. I turned down an offer at Google to focus on a lesser-known company where the learning opportunities were exponentially higher. Don’t get me wrong. I believe that working at a big company can be very good for professionals—especially at the beginning of their careers. Big brands have the resources to train people well. But if you desire a career with velocity and autonomy, a big company is not where you want to spend the entirety of your career. Many people who have grand career aspirations become dependent on navigating internal politics based on their employer’s logo and become less focused on the actual work. Large companies tend to be complex, bureaucratic organizations. While they might be highly competitive and impress your friends and family, you may be unable to progress your career quickly.

For me, moving on from a well-known brand allowed me to manage a large team at a young age—something that would have taken me years to achieve had I been concerned with working my way up the corporate ladder. This is the type of intangible experience that gives a career velocity.

While working with Gap Inc., I became passionate about marketing but realized I wanted a broader scope. Working for such a large company trained me well for the workforce. But I knew I wanted more, and it showed. So I chose to move to a smaller company that wasn’t as well-known, but where I could challenge myself with roles and responsibilities that would have taken years to achieve elsewhere.

2. Tackle difficult conversations head-on

As a woman, it’s vital to force yourself to have uncomfortable conversations with your managers about other priorities in your life, specifically your children and family obligations. You must set expectations—both at work and at home—to achieve enough balance to thrive in each environment. As a younger woman, finding your voice and setting those boundaries with your superiors can be challenging and intimidating. I have witnessed many young women burn out because they pretended that they didn’t have obligations outside of the office and instead poured the majority of their energy into their work. But that’s not reality.