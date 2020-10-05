I’m a founder with ADHD. Here are 5 ways to achieve more neurodiversity in the workplace

I’ve always suffered from insomnia. My mind wanders so feverishly that it outruns sleep. On a recent REM-less evening I watched some binge-worthy content about the rain forest. The footage was so immersive, the drip drop of tropical rain so mesmerizing, that I was transported miles away from Brooklyn; first to the heart of Brazil, then to my elementary school.

I had the privilege (in all meanings of the word) of attending a peculiar private school called Crighton. There were only a few dozen children, and as the school’s founder, Carole Kurtz, put it during an interview with The New York Times in 1985, it was “for the above-average child.” She continued: “For some, public school is the answer, but others need a more-personalized education if they are to reach their potential.” Were the students gifted? Many were. Complicated? Universally. The school was filled with unique minds—from those with ODD (oppositional defiant disorder) to OCD (obsessive-compulsive disorder)—that would struggle in a more traditional environment.

Today there’s a term for this: neurodiversity. It’s even considered a competitive advantage by some.

Neurodiversity offers a different view of the myriad psychological traits that make our brains so profoundly individual. Instead of seeing common diagnoses (like placement on the autism spectrum) solely as a disadvantage, neurodiversity advocates for embracing the potential accompanying strengths. This is the philosophy Crighton applied to education instinctively, long before such terms were used clinically.

Let’s take my particular ailment, ADHD (attention deficit/hyperactivity disorder). I was diagnosed at around 7 years old, and to this day fit much of the pathology: trouble sitting still (including epic pacing), a highly auditory approach to retaining information (no notes!), propensity to leap from topic to topic with seemingly no through line, impulsivity, easy distractibility, as well as the ability to hyperfocus. That last quality is seen as a benefit by some, and it has certainly benefited me.

In fact, it was during elementary school that I learned how to control my ability to focus obsessively on a singular topic until I felt I had depleted my brain of its potential contributions. My teachers actually devised a plan to trigger hyperfocus. They would pop in a CD of rain forest sounds, and have me put on headphones so I could dive deeply into any assignment. That’s how I ended up teleporting from TV streaming to evening daydreaming: rain forest sounds.

The care my teachers took to make me feel not strange or broken, but unique, impacted my entire life. They helped me feel comfortable building a company in which I could proudly display these qualities without shame even as I continuously work on managing them (I am certain my pacing unsettles new employees). I’m committed now more than ever to building a culture where neurodiversity isn’t an exception, but a given.