The battle over the 2020 census: Why it matters and what you can do right now

The once-in-a-decade census count is well underway, but officials are mostly concerned with when it will end.

Here’s the latest on what’s happening with the 2020 census:

The Background

Earlier this year, the Census Bureau said that due to delays caused by the coronavirus pandemic, it would need until October 31 to finish its efforts to gather a population count that meets its 99% completion standard in most states—a process that includes dispatching agents to knock on front doors of households that haven’t filled out the survey. It also requested the deadline for presidential reporting of data be postponed from December 31 to April 30, 2021.

The House signed off on the changes but the Senate had not yet done so, when Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, without warning last month, moved the final day for counting up from October 31 to September 30 and said the data would be reported to the president by the end of December.

Civic advocates challenged the move, and earlier this month, a federal judge blocked Ross and the bureau from ending the count before October 31. But despite the ruling, a Monday tweet from the bureau said that per Ross, the count is “targeted” to end on October 5. Expect ongoing litigation to continue.

Why does this matter?

First and foremost, the truncated timeline has sown worries about the accuracy of the census. According to bureau officials, fieldwork increases participation in “lagging sub-state areas, such as tribal areas, rural areas, and hard-to-count communities” (historically, minority and immigrant communities). With less time for fieldwork, we can expect minority groups to be undercounted—and thus underrepresented, as census numbers are used to determine how many House representatives a state is given, as well as how billions of dollars of federal funding is spent.

But while census inaccuracies hurt minority groups in our democratic system, they help political candidates such as President Trump, whose support among most minority groups is low or next to nothing. Some pundits had already been fearing for the integrity of the census after the Trump administration first tried to add a question about citizenship to the survey and then ordered the Commerce Department to prepare state-by-state tallies of unauthorized immigrants, which it intended to subtract from census totals. The current, longstanding policy of the census is to count all of the country’s residents, regardless of their legal status.