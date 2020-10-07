‘I’m not sure we’ll survive it’: How constant tech is breaking our brains

If you’re worried that our brains are being permanently and irrevocably altered by the constant use of technology during the coronavirus pandemic, Jaron Lanier has bad news and worse news.

“I’m not sure we’ll survive it,” the VR pioneer and noted technology skeptic said this week during a virtual panel discussion at the 2020 Fast Company Innovation Festival.

Granted, he followed that up with a more optimistic afterthought: “I do think the capacity of people to become more self-directed [with their use of technology] during the pandemic is actually a good sign—and it gives me some hope,” he added.

Along with Microsoft VP Emma Williams and Stanford professor Jeremy Bailenson, Lanier spoke with Harry McCracken, Fast Company‘s senior tech editor, about our new pandemic world of 9-to-5 Zoom meetings and 24/7 doomscrolling, and the implications it has for society and culture over the long term. Lanier says he worries that the algorithms that curate our social feeds and decide what content to deliver hold even more sway over us than they did before—and that’s a dangerous prospect at a time when we’re more vulnerable to the effects of isolation and polarization.

“All of us are having our innate capacities for paranoia, irritability, xenophobia, anger, and fear being stoked a little bit more than in other periods,” Lanier said. “Even though the technology of the algorithms is kind of crude, it’s so pervasive and so persistent that it keeps raising the temperature of the most unfortunate side of human nature and human society.”

But Lanier, who currently works with Microsoft Research, also said there is reason to be optimistic that the pandemic will prompt us to be more intentional about our time spent with screens, particularly for younger people.

“Kids, like everybody else, have shifted their psychology about the internet a little bit to be a bit more intentional and self-driven instead of being passive recipients of algorithmically calculated feeds,” he said. “So you see kids saying, ‘Me and my friends will get together at approximately this time on video.’ And that’s a very different mentality than sitting there watching the feed from some social media algorithm. So I think that’s positive.”