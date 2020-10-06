‘The past is not the past’: Janelle Monáe on art and activism in 2020

Janelle Monáe is not okay, and she wants you to know that it’s okay if you’re not okay, too.

Although her career is at an all-time high—she’s starring in Lionsgate’s horror film Antebellum and running her own multimedia entertainment company, among other recent successes—the Grammy-nominated singer, songwriter, actor, and producer has been struggling like everyone else to cope with the hellish year that is 2020. Sometimes that means taking a moment to put career-related setbacks in perspective.

“Things can be canceled, and everything will be okay.” Monáe explained at the Fast Company Innovation Festival this week. “Gone are the days where people are feeling like if this gets canceled, or if I postpone this, or if I say I’m not doing well mentally, I’ll be looked at as weak or people might not want to work with me. That veneer has come off.”

She added, “I think people are more understanding that mental health is more important than a business deal or a business meeting.”

Monáe spoke with Fast Company‘s KC Ifeanyi about the intersection between art and activism in a year punctuated by a global pandemic, national protests over police violence and racial justice, and the upcoming presidential election—and how the urgency of civil rights causes resonated with her character in Antebellum.

In the movie, which was released in August, Monáe plays a 21st-century author who is caught between two different time periods and must escape from a Southern plantation during the Civil War. She says the character, Veronica, reminded her of modern-day civil rights advocates like political commentator Angela Rye or journalist April D. Ryan—Black women who are challenging the status quo and the abuses of the Trump administration.

“Everything about her is a threat,” Monáe said of Veronica. “She’s a threat to white supremacy. She’s a threat to the patriarchy.”