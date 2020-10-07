Chip and Joanna Gaines on building Magnolia Network, even though, ‘We still don’t have a television’

“The secret to good television is finding people who don’t want to be on television,” entrepreneur and Fixer Upper star Chip Gaines told Fast Company Editor-in-Chief Stephanie Mehta during a keynote panel at the magazine’s Innovation Festival.

Gaines appeared at the festival alongside his wife and costar, Joanna Gaines. Since their HGTV debut in 2013, the Waco, Texas-based couple have leveraged their refined-farmhouse style and family-friendly brand to build a home goods and media empire. Now they’re branching out with a television network of their own, backed by HGTV parent Discovery.

It’s a surprising next step for a pair who have spent their careers anchored firmly in the physical world—remodeling older houses, creating a retail and dining destination known as the Silos, and editing a quarterly print magazine.

“You see how everyone watches television now—everyone’s in their own room, on their own device,” Joanna said. “It’s no longer a thing of bringing families together. We got excited about just that idea of getting people back around that television, and being with family, and leaving and being inspired.”

And despite their own status as reality show celebrities, she confessed that in their own home, “We still don’t have a television.”

Magnolia Network, with programming designed for family viewing, might finally change that. The lineup will feature a relaunched Fixer Upper, as well as behind-the-scenes stories of small-town business owners, musicians, and DIY dreamers. For example, the Gaineses have recruited a Maine-based restaurant owner who takes reservations via postcard and a Texas-based barbershop owner turned hotelier who finds inspiration in learning the stories of other entrepreneurs.

“We didn’t go out and do casting calls, anything like that. We just looked around,” Joanna said. “It’s what they’re doing in real life that drew us to their story. Without the cameras on them, you could see the passion, you could see the drive, the risk. And then when you’re watching, you’re like, ‘Now I want to go do that.'”