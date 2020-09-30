Here’s how Trumpworld is spinning Trump’s refusal to condemn white supremacists

His colleague, Dana Bash, put it more succinctly when she called the event a “sh**show.”

It’s hard to choose any single moment from the 90-minute plus debate that could qualify as the nadir—there was less a bottom than a vacuum of negative space—but one electable candidate for the position would surely be the part where Donald Trump unambiguously refused to condemn white supremacist violence.

Over the years, the president has had many sordid flirtations with white supremacist groups, dancing on the precipice of distancing himself whenever forcefully called out enough—without ever completely doing so. The closest he’s ever come before to straight-up embracing them was with his infamous “very fine people” remarks in the wake of the white supremacist murder of protester Heather Heyer in Charlottesville, Virginia, in August of 2017. Those comments were a corrective to a previous statement, in which Trump broadly condemned “racism,” which Trump would later call the biggest regret of his presidency. (The initial comments, not the “very fine people” ones.)

It’s not all that shocking to see Trump continue his soft embrace of the white supremacists within his base, only how much more direct he’s become about it at this late stage of his first term.

What might be something of a shock is the difference in how right-leaning media and GOP politicians respond to it—if today’s examples are any indication.

Fox News’ Greg Gutfield, for instance, said of Trump’s Charlottesville remarks in 2017, “The only obvious answer I have for what he did is pure ignorance.”