Enter Fast Company’s 2021 World Changing Ideas Awards

Fast Company is looking for the best products, concepts, companies, policies, and designs that pursue innovation for good for its World Changing Ideas Awards , now in their fifth year. We want to honor clean technology, innovative corporate initiatives, brave new designs for cities and buildings, creative works that help drive change, the ways companies are responding to the pandemic, and so much more.

The winners will be featured in the May 2021 issue of Fast Company and online on Fastcompany.com. Among the honorees for 2020 were a new kind of thread made out of trees, glasses that talk to the visually impaired, a solar-powered fridge to keep things cold in communities without an electrical grid, and many more. We’ll also be naming an all-around general excellence winner and a world-changing company of the year for anyone who submits multiple entries that show a record of innovation. To get a sense of what we’re looking for read about all of last year’s winners here.

We have more than 30 categories this year, including five new categories in architecture, urban design, wellness, software, and a special 2021 category for people working on responses to the COVID-19 pandemic. We’ve also added extra categories for companies of different sizes, so we can be sure we’re honoring both innovative startups and organizations with a long-term record of success.

Entries will be judged based on their their impact, innovation, creativity, and scalability by Fast Company editors, with assistance from a prestigious group of thinkers, designers, business leaders, venture capitalists, and activists. We’re looking for big corporate initiatives and small, grassroots projects—and everything in between.

The winners of our awards are seen by millions of people, and our hope is we can support the growth of positive social innovation by showcasing the best examples—whether from a major corporation or a small nonprofit—to the business community, and that our finalists receive more exposure and a chance to scale even further. We’ll be accepting entries until December 11, 2o20, but if you apply before November 16, there’s a discount. (If you apply before October 16, there’s even more of a discount!) We look forward to reading your entries. Apply here.