Transformative leaders know how to do this one thing in the midst of crisis

Nothing is more disorienting and uncomfortable than a crisis. In addition to putting a leader’s strategic and technical skills to the test, the crisis also generates its own form of energy. In my work, both in crisis management as well as in hospice, I have experienced time and time again that crisis is a catalytic fusion of physical, emotional, spiritual, economic, and temporal movement which leaves enormous change in its wake.

It is also multilayered. For a business leader, this can mean that the energy arises across an organization, within individual team members, among external constituents, or within the leader themselves. Crisis energy can manifest itself as adrenaline, pain, worry, guilt, or anger. It can even come in the form of shifting beliefs about the nature of life. It motivates existential questions: “Why me?” “Why this?” and “Why now?”

The first step in leading during crisis is understanding that crisis energy exists and becoming attuned to the ways it shows up. For example, in a long-running global crisis like we’re experiencing now, crisis energy is present in an intensely magnified way. The COVID-19 pandemic has been ongoing for months and impacts individual safety, companies’ ability to adapt to new market challenges and opportunities, as well as the global economy as a whole. It is crisis energy, layered on crisis energy, layered on crisis energy.

One way to think of that generated energy is like a hunk of uranium. Uranium is unstable and difficult to work with, but also holds tremendous potential to cause great harm or accomplish great good. Both personally and professionally there are only three possible ways of handling uranium (crisis energy) once it has been extracted:

Bury it deep underground, surround it by vaults of concrete, and wait for it to eventually poison the groundwater Wait for some sort of trigger or detonating force to cause a massive explosion. Harness it to power a city.

Buried energy poisons everything

People in crisis bury their energy by avoiding it. I see this in hospice when family members stay perpetually busy with tasks as a way of avoiding the impending death of their loved one. With business leaders, buried crisis energy often comes in the form of, “I feel fine,” or “I have too much work to do,” or “It wasn’t that bad.” In nearly every instance across the spectrum of human experiences, we bury crisis energy when we are afraid of the pain, when we feel overwhelmed, or when we don’t want to acknowledge the worst-case scenario. Burying energy, like uranium, works for a time but the outcome is always the same. The energy slowly leeches into your life. Pretending everything is fine in a crisis leads to behavior like passivity, lethargy, misplaced anger, or depression. Eventually, it becomes toxic.

Similarly, burying the crisis won’t make it go away. Like uranium waste, sooner or later you will have to dig it up and deal with the mess. One grief expert I know always says, “Grieve now or grieve later. The pain waits for you.” You see this with many people who have lost someone they love—a deeply personal form of crisis. They say things like, “I didn’t really address the person’s death and then years later I found myself at the grocery store weeping.” Or, “I felt nothing for years, and then one day I woke up enraged.”

Business leaders in crisis can fight the urge to bury crisis energy by asking “Where is my organization in denial?” and “What changes are we avoiding out of fear?” Unearthing this behavior can help a company better face the inevitable change caused by the crisis and react to it with adaptive strategies versus facing the longer-term consequences of avoidance.