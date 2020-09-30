Abigail Disney thrashes Disney’s layoff announcement: ‘They were always coming’

On Tuesday, hours before the curtain would rise on the stunning trash fire of the first presidential debate , the Walt Disney Company sent a memo to its employees announcing that many of them—28,000, news reports would specify—would be out of a job in the next few days.

Those 28,000 layoffs would come from the Parks, Experiences, and Products division, read the memo. Around two-thirds would be part-time workers, some of whom were furloughed after the coronavirus pandemic descended in March.

“We initially hoped that this situation would be short-lived, and that we would recover quickly and return to normal,” division chairman Josh D’Amaro wrote. “Seven months later, we find that has not been the case. And, as a result, today we are now forced to reduce the size of our team across executive, salaried, and hourly roles.”

However, for many observers the layoffs are not surprising, as Disney’s theme parks—which accounted for 37% of the company’s total revenue last year—have been pummeled as the pandemic knocked out travel, tourism, large crowds, and events that involve yelling or screaming (e.g. roller coasters), snacking (with masks off), and close proximity to other people (standing in line, watching performances, taking pictures with a giant costumed mouse).

Despite these obvious hurdles, Disney forged onwards, reopening parks in Shanghai, Hong Kong (which re-closed after a coronavirus spike, then re-reopened two months later), Tokyo, and Paris throughout the summer, as well as its flagship Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida.

And despite operating with capped capacities, park reopenings were fraught, with great skepticism from critics over public health and safety concerns. Chief among them was Abigail Disney herself, granddaughter of company cofounder Roy Disney and a notable critic of the entertainment conglomerate’s corporate practices, who weighed in on the layoffs with a multi-post Twitter thread yesterday: