“Will you shut up, man?”: Biden campaign sells T-shirt with the most memorable phrase of that insane presidential debate

Last night’s presidential debate was, well, a “shit show” as CNN’s Dana Bash succinctly called it . Another CNN host, Jake Tapper, was a little more reserved—but just barely—calling the Trump-Biden face-off “a hot mess, inside a dumpster fire, inside a train wreck.”

On the other hand, Trump campaign manager Bill Stepien said in a statement (presumably because it would have been too hard to keep a straight face while actually speaking these words), “President Trump just turned in the greatest debate performance in presidential history.”

Yeah.

But look, no matter the number of astonishing moments—like when Trump, when asked to condemn White supremacists, instead told the Proud Boys to “stand back and stand by”—there were some great, if not shocking, zingers from Biden. But the zinger that undoubtedly got the most attention was the one Biden said when Trump kept interrupting him answering a question about the future of the Supreme Court. After Trump continued to talk over Biden, the former VP let out the words that many were probably thinking: “Will you shut up, man?”

WATCH: After being repeatedly interrupted while answering a question, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden tells President Donald Trump: "Will you shut up, man? … This is so unpresidential." pic.twitter.com/oHrEwyJT3K — PBS NewsHour (@NewsHour) September 30, 2020

Needless to say, Biden’s plea quickly went viral. It went so viral, matter of fact, that the Biden campaign started quickly selling “Will You Shut Up, Man” T-shirts before the debate was even over.