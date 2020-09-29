Every time Joe Biden or Chris Wallace told Donald Trump to shut up at the first debate

Anyone who ever wanted to watch Statler interrupt Waldorf continuously for 90 minutes would be ecstatic with the way the first presidential debate of the 2020 election turned out.

Everyone else, less so.

One major problem is the general state of the world, which led the topics of the debate to include racial tensions in America, COVID-19, and raging forest fires. But more specifically, a major problem is that President Donald Trump absolutely refused to let former Vice President Joe Biden finish a single statement uninterrupted.

Trump employed a similar chaos strategy back in 2016 against Hillary Clinton, weighing in with one-liners or hijacking the speaking time altogether whenever the moderator let him get away with it. This year’s first debate’s moderator, Fox News’ Chris Wallace, seemed to let Trump get away with it even more. (He didn’t remind the president of the rules he was breaking until one hour and 13 minutes into the debate.)

Not that Wallace didn’t chafe against Trump’s blustery refusal to play by the rules. A supercut of Wallace telling Trump, “Let him finish,” would run approximately 89 minutes. However, Trump’s nonstop juvenile interruptions, which some viewers mistook as dominance, occasionally came to a head, forcing either Biden or Wallace to tell him in no uncertain terms to shut the eff up.

Here are all the times they did so over the course of the night.

Biden: “Will you shut up, man?”