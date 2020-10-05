Frozen trash cans are an environmental mess, but hard to resist

I feel guilty about my love of Petal, the next generation trash can that arrived in a person-size box on my doorstep last week. My stoop is a frequent destination for poorly conceived products that never should have been born, shipped to me by publicists. But I quickly became a Petal fan.

What’s Petal?

It’s a narrow trash can that freezes your trash, so you can toss in anything smelly and enjoy an infinite amount of time until you have to take out the garbage.

What can I throw out?

Food scraps, diapers, compost, dog doo, sanitary products—anything. I use it for my compost, and my kitchen’s determined fruit fly colony promptly disappeared.

Who makes this thing?

Petal has announced that Danby will be the manufacturer and servicer. It was developed as a startup by a husband-wife team.

Who it’s not for

Anyone who promptly takes out the trash and never has odorous garbage.

Who will love it

Apartment dwellers for whom disposing of scraps is a hassle; diaper-using households; people with limited mobility for whom getting outside to empty the trash is a challenge; anyone who likes the convenience of trash sitting frozen.

Should I feel guilty about this?

Yes, of course. Traditional trash cans suffice, without consuming electricity and using refrigerant. (Petal calls its refrigerant “environmentally sustainable,” and says that its greenhouse warming potential is many times times lower than refrigerants used a few years ago.)