Goodbye, Instagram Direct. Hello, Messenger inside Instagram

Facebook is unveiling a meaty upgrade to Instagram’s messaging capabilities. It’s also announcing some new features coming soon to Messenger. And the biggest news of all is that both of these updates are the same thing.

That’s because the new Instagram messaging experience is an in-app incarnation of Messenger, replacing Instagram Direct as we’ve known it since 2013. Both versions will let you communicate with people on the other service, allowing Instagram users to ping friends on Messenger and vice versa for the first time.

Chances are you won’t see either incarnation right away: Facebook is launching them in just a few countries, and plans a broader rollout—including the U.S.—later in the year. This unification represents the biggest tangible result so far of Facebook’s plan—unveiled by Mark Zuckerberg back in March 2019–to ramp up its emphasis on private messaging and increasingly integrate Facebook, Messenger, Instagram, and WhatsApp. That overarching effort is the subject of my new article “Inside Facebook’s quadruple play: how the company is finally melding its apps.”

The coming together of Messenger and Instagram Direct comes almost 14 months after Bloomberg’s Kurt Wagner and Sarah Frier reported that Facebook had merged the teams responsible for the two messaging services as part of a move to put them on the same code base. The goal is “basically solving the problem of helping people reach their friends, wherever they are,” Facebook chief product officer Chris Cox told me. “And also consolidating the energy of innovating and messaging so that we’re not duplicating everything and trying to get everything going at the same time across the apps.”

Facebook is not betting that cross-app messaging is a killer app for the masses in itself. Nor is it expecting users to get excited about the fact that combining two formerly stand-alone pieces of software is a more efficient way to do future development. Instead, it’s launching the new Messenger-powered version of Instagram messaging with “a whole bunch of fun stuff” that Cox says was shaped by user requests. That includes selfie stickers, custom emoji reactions, message color themes and effects, threaded replies, the ability to watch videos together, a Snapchat-esque “Vanish Mode,” and more. Some of these additions are already available in Messenger; others, including the first two, will debut on Instagram and come to Messenger later.

Another group of new features, though not designed with fun in mind, are equally important: They give users more control over their privacy. Instagram users will get the ability to fine-tune which types of incoming messages are delivered, which are routed to the “Message Requests” holding pen, and which are blocked altogether. Instagram will also offer suggestions of people you might want to block on Instagram based on who you’ve previously blocked on Facebook. And anyone who just doesn’t want a gateway between Instagram and Messenger—maybe because their use of the two services reflects different parts of their life—can turn it off.

“Part of what we’ve seen in messaging and social networking is that it’s important to build experiences that let people have some fluidity, but also have control over who they are in that context,” explains Cox.