SNL’s debate sketch is everything you don’t like about ‘SNL’ now

As you may have heard, the President of the United States tested positive for COVID-19 , right at the finish line of an election that has come to be defined by his response to COVID-19.

On the opposite end of the spectrum is the cold open, a video CliffsNotes for Tuesday Night’s debates. While the writers clearly made a few adjustments to the sketch in light of recent revelations, the last-minute scrambling can’t be blamed for its fatal flaws.

Jost and his fellow co-writer and anchor Michael Che did an admirable job of rolling with the knockout punch to whatever they’d prepared for Update. It’s not unusual, especially in the Trump era, for some late-breaking event to change the DNA of this segment. Weekend Update is the designated area where whatever just happened in the news goes.

“The following is a re-broadcast of Tuesday’s presidential debate. Even though Tuesday feels like 100 days ago. We thought it was important to see it again, since it might be the only presidential debate.”

What follows is a bracing 13:40’s worth of crushingly familiar reenactment of a thing that was punishing to watch in the first place. All the beats are there. In case you missed the debate, they are as follows: Moderator Chris Wallace fails to stop Trump from continuously interrupting Biden, who is often cogent but sometimes not quite. At one point, Trump refuseds to condemn white supremacists, and at another, Biden tells him, “Will you shut up, man.” The latter moment is recreated in its entirety on SNL, with no joke added, fetching an applause break from the studio audience—the essence of what’s called “clapter.”

A lot of the anticipation around this episode—the show’s first one back in the studio since March—focused on the addition of Jim Carrey this season, playing Joe Biden for as long as need be. Carrey is squirrelly and slithery in his performance, with an approximation of the former Vice President’s vocal tics that borders on uncanny. However, whatever magnetism Carrey brings to the role is canceled out by its utter redundancy. With three new hires over the summer, SNL currently boasts its largest ever cast—15 repertory players and five featured ones. Surely, somebody in this group could do Biden justice, or at least lessen the sinking feeling that each episode of SNL in the Trump era constitutes an all-hands-on-deck comedy emergency, in which marquee ringers like Carrey, Robert De Niro, and Ben Stiller are noble first responders.

For his part as Trump, Alec Baldwin just looks bored and resigned. He doesn’t seem to like doing this any more than many of us like watching him. Maybe it’s too much money to turn down. Maybe Baldwin craves the spotlight more than his 2014 vow to retire from public life suggested at the time. Or maybe he relishes the feeling of being part of someone’s idea of The Resistance. Either way, we appear to be stuck with him until at least the end of this election cycle.

While Carrey’s Biden gets some funny old-timey lingo to chew on (“This joker’s raising a little monkey dust,”) the main joke of this iteration is Biden’s difficulty maintaining a façade of calm. It’s one of a few nods that the writers take toward an objective, liver-spots-and-all portrayal. To wit, Biden amusingly admits he’s not ready for the debate up front, saying “I’ve got the beginning of 46 thoughts.” It’s true that Biden verged on incoherent a few times during the debate, with responses that were either incomplete or difficult to follow. But none of the show’s fair nods to Biden’s deficits could have prepared me for the epic “both sides”-ing the sketch reached at its utter nadir.

Eventually, Maya Rudolph as Kamala Harris enters the fray, in a deus ex machin–huh? moment, immediately coded as a mommy figure to the two equally misbehaving childish debaters. No premise is offered to justify Harris’ appearance here, other than that Maya Rudolph, like Carrey, has a contract this season. Her arrival cements the sentiment that both sides are responsible for this debate’s descent into unwatchability, an idea that some major media outlets ran with this week, but filtered through pandering gender dynamics.