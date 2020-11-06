Atlanta Hawks CEO Steve Koonin on how COVID-19 is changing basketball

For Fast Company’s Shape of Tomorrow series , we’re asking business leaders to share their inside perspective on how the COVID-19 era is transforming their industries. Here’s what’s been lost—and what could be gained—in the new world order.

The NBA was the first major North American sports league to suspend all operations due to the COVID-19 pandemic. After halting games on March 12th, the league restarted on July 30th at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at Disney World in Florida. Inside the bubble, where players were tested daily and movements monitored, there were 22 teams—16 bound for the playoffs, and six more contenders—who played eight regular season games to determine the remaining playoff spots. The Atlanta Hawks weren’t selected for playoff contention, but with sports teams now a 365-day-a-year brand operation, their work was far from over. In fact, with their seasons ending months earlier than usual, it became even more challenging.

Atlanta Hawks CEO Steve Koonin talks to Fast Company about how fan engagement has changed during the COVID-19 era, and what the team is doing to adapt for the future.

Fast Company: The Hawks weren’t inside the NBA bubble, but you got to observe how the league and other teams operated within it. What have been some of the most significant lessons learned from the bubble so far? And are they informing your plans for the new season?

Steve Koonin: From a business side, we learned that there are unique opportunities. I don’t know how much you watched, but all of the floor signage was virtual, which gave the opportunity to feature different brands. Microsoft Teams [was] integrated into the TV broadcasts in order to put fans virtually in the stands, even though they were in their living rooms. It’s hard to look and see that we’re going to start next season with full stands. I think that’s a safe assumption. So how can you make up for some of the attendance gaps with advertising and marketing programs that utilize technology in and around the court? That’s going to be a big focus for our team and others.

One of the things the league and its broadcast partners did very well is hide Easter eggs in the broadcast, like Lil Wayne or team mascots, in the stands watching the game.

FC: As weird as it was at first, the NBA restart was a success in many ways, particularly in the quality of games and excitement among fans. What does the fact that the league fared so well without live audiences mean for the short-term future of live events and sports broadcasting?