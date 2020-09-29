Don’t underestimate the power of the putdown in a presidential debate

Before the first presidential debate, President Donald Trump demanded that his Democratic challenger, Joe Biden, submit to a drug test .

Trump was again suggesting—without evidence—that his opponent takes performance-enhancing drugs.

If Trump brings this up during the debate, no one should be surprised if Biden has a comeback prepared. Biden’s campaign has already issued a statement on the president’s unusual challenge—”If the president thinks his best case is made in urine he can have at it,” said Biden’s deputy campaign manager—but the Democratic presidential nominee has yet to answer himself.

Biden could respond as Senator Fritz Hollings, a Democrat from South Carolina, did during a televised debate in 1986 with Republican opponent Henry McMaster, who similarly challenged him to take a drug test.

“Henry, I’ll take a drug test if you’ll take an IQ test,” Hollings said.

Hollings won the exchange—and the election.

A way to have the last word

In my recent book, The Art of the Political Putdown: The Greatest Comebacks, Ripostes, and Retorts in History, I point out that delivering a comeback can be a potent political weapon, deflecting criticism, hammering home a point, and even leaving an opponent speechless.