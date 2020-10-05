6 lessons on how to scale sustainability, from Walmart and Grove Collaborative

How can companies scale up sustainability efforts to meet the urgency of challenges like the climate crisis and loss of biodiversity? At the Fast Company Innovation Festival, Walmart executive vice president and chief sustainability officer Kathleen McLaughlin sat down with Stuart Landesberg, the cofounder and CEO of Grove Collaborative, a quickly-growing, sustainability-focused online retailer, to discuss the issue.

1: Set ambitious goals

When it set a goal 15 years ago to reach 100% renewable energy, zero waste, and a sustainable supply chain, Walmart was early compared to many other businesses, and the company’s aspirations were even more ambitious because of its size. The CEO at the time “put it out there, and it really lit the company on fire,” McLaughlin said in the panel. This year, the company announced that it now wants to become regenerative—instead of just reducing emissions, the company will focus on restoring nature—and will reach zero emissions across its operations by 2040 without using offsets.

Grove Collaborative, which launched in 2016, built sustainability into its business from the beginning. “We put a stake in the ground that we want to be 100% plastic-free,” says Landesberg. “We’re already carbon neutral and plastic neutral today. We want to be 100% plastic-free by 2025, which is an amazingly short timeline.”

2: Think beyond “sustainability”

Just trying to reduce environmental harm doesn’t go far enough, both executives agree. Grove “was founded on the premise that the time to do less harm has passed,” says Landesberg. “We’re actually at a point . . . where we need to be giving back to the ecosystems that our industries have depleted over time, and using commerce as a force to renew and regenerate our planet.”

At Walmart, as one example, that might mean helping the farmers that supply it with food adopt regenerative agriculture techniques that can improve soil health. “Really, as a society, we have to get to a point where the food that we consume, or the apparel that we wear, we figure out a way to make that consumption truly sustainable, which does mean regenerating the resources that it took to create that product,” McLaughlin says. “And decarbonizing—having zero emissions to create that product—generating no waste, protecting the people that were involved in making those products. To do that, across a broad array of categories that go beyond the footprint of any one retailer, or even any one consumer goods company. That’s the challenge.”

3: Help consumers think of themselves as sustainable consumers

Landesberg says that many customers start shopping at Grove without having a history of buying natural cleaning products. For the company, he says, its impact goes beyond the products it offers “to actually helping millions of consumers start to believe that they can live more sustainable lives in general. . . . That will create the sort of cascading impact where folks really put pressure on all of the companies like us to innovate and keep innovating for a more sustainable future.”

4: Find ways to keep products cost-competitive

Farmers in Mexico or India that are part of Walmart’s supply chain now work with the company to increase yields, reduce food waste, and access markets while bypassing middlemen, things that can help keep costs low as the end products become more sustainable.