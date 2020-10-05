The biggest barrier to humane, ethical AI: Capitalism itself

But while these voices are getting louder, they still butt up against systems of power that value profit and the status quo over ensuring that AI is built in a way that isn’t harmful to marginalized people and society writ large.

In a panel discussion for Fast Company’s 2020 Innovation Festival, experts in ethical AI explained what they’re up against in trying to change the way that large companies and institutions think about building and deploying AI.

For Timnit Gebru, the technical colead of the Ethical Artificial Intelligence Team at Google, one challenge is that she has to work against the incentive structures inherent to capitalism. For publicly traded companies such as Google, constantly increasing profit is the highest good. “You can’t set up a system where the only incentive is to make more money and then just assume that people are going to magically be ethical,” she said.

When it comes to face recognition, the most controversial AI technology right now, Gebru explains that it took a global protest movement against police brutality for the host of large companies including Amazon, IBM, and Microsoft that build the technology to reconsider what they were deploying. Even so, Amazon only agreed to a one-year moratorium on selling its technology to police. (In contrast, Google decided not to sell facial recognition algorithms way back in 2018, and CEO Sundar Pichai has indicated support for EU legislation to temporarily ban the technology.)

Gebru advocates for changing the way AI is built through building “pressure from all sides,” including from internal advocates such as herself, other tech workers, outside activists, everyday people, journalists, regulators, and even shareholders.

“Internally, you can advocate for at least something that’s not so controversial, which is better documentation,” Gebru said. “It means you just have to test your system better, make it more robust. Even then if you’re asking for more resources to be deployed, why should they do that if they think what people have been doing so far has been working well?”