I’m ready to serve on a corporate board. How do I get picked?

Editor’s Note: Each week Maynard Webb, former CEO of LiveOps and the former COO of eBay, will offer candid, practical, and sometimes surprising advice to entrepreneurs and founders. To submit a question, write to Webb at dearfounder@fastcompany.com.

Q. I’d like to join a public company board. How do I do that?

—A top executive at a breakout company

Dear Executive,

Serving on a board is a noble cause and often viewed as the capstone of one’s career. I like that you are thinking about it now, while you are still an operating executive—the board role will make you better in your job.

If you’ve never even been asked about a public company board seat, you’re probably not on the short list of the top recruiters and the top companies. It’s possible you get passed over for these positions because you don’t yet have public company board experience—they don’t want someone learning on their dime. We need to figure out how to change that, but first it makes sense to understand the scarcity of these opportunities.

If you apply some quick math to the problem, you can see how few board seats are available. Let’s take the Fortune 500, and the average board size of 10 seats. That gives us about 5,000 spots, but given that one seat is for the CEO and often one is for another insider we are down to about 4,000 spots. But—unless a company is in the process of swapping out an entire board—most of these seats are already filled. I would say there are probably only around 500-1,000 seats that are potentially available in any year.