This is why the Equal Rights Amendment matters for our economic recovery

Women supported and sustained the U.S. wartime economy during the world’s largest, most lethal, and most destructive conflict in history . In fact, the 50% growth in women’s paid labor force participation between 1940 and 1945 proved so instrumental that one of the greatest economic legacies of World War II is that of women’s economic enfranchisement. That boded well not only for women but for an entire nation in turmoil.

Fast-forward six decades and the U.S. is navigating yet another harrowing juncture—this time at the intersection of health, economy, and race. At this crossroads, at this moment in history, as we celebrate the centennial of the 19th Amendment, America has a choice to make.

Will we enshrine gender equality in our Constitution, paving the way for women’s unrestrained economic participation and leading us toward a Brave New Normal? Or will we continue to be among the 24% of countries worldwide without a constitutional provision for gender equity?

Why now: the economic case for the Equal Rights Amendment

In my lifetime, it was legal to:

discriminate against pregnant women at work

exclude women from juries

deny women business loans without a male cosigner

charge women higher healthcare premiums on the basis of gender

refuse single women lines of credit

While we’ve certainly made progress toward matters of equality in the past few decades, most recent estimates indicate that the U.S. won’t achieve gender parity until 2227. This time line is an insult to our economy and potential as a country. Achieving gender equity could unleash $2 trillion, lift millions of women and children out of poverty, and lay the foundation for a stronger, more inclusive economy 4.0. So why are we waiting another 207 years to close the gender equity gap?

With the right tools and legal framework, we can speed up the clock and achieve gender equity in this lifetime. The Equal Rights Amendment (ERA) is pivotal to this process because it legally protects women and men from discrimination on the basis of sex. As it stands, the supreme law of the land and source of all government powers (i.e., the Constitution) does not guarantee the full and equal participation of women in society and the economy. The consequences of withholding such legal protections reach far and wide.

From starting a job to receiving a pension and nearly every step in between, U.S. women face systemic barriers that impede their economic and social advancement. In fact, these barriers are so prohibitive that our country doesn’t even rank in the top 60 economies (out of 131 total) on the World Bank’s index of economic inclusion via legal gender protection. For comparison, countries such as Ecuador, Albania, Colombia, Togo, and Hong Kong fared better than the U.S. on this index.