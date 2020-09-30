7 tips to make your meetings more diverse, equitable, and inclusive

We all enter into meetings carrying the history of our past experiences with this group, this topic, this format, this setting. Our personal feelings, institutional hierarchy, race dynamics, sexism, ableism, and all other manifestations of power and privilege make their way into our work gatherings. When we default to letting our meetings run themselves, we fall into the trap of maintaining the status quo, which favors the dominant “norm,” (usually white, male, cis-gendered, heteronormative, etc).

While making changes to the way you run your meeting will not magically enable you to reach your DEI goals, you will have a much harder time achieving those goals if you do not take some time to think about—and adjust—how you meet.

Here are a few places to start.

Open with spaciousness

Before jumping into your agenda, take a few minutes to get grounded. This could mean holding a moment of silence to acknowledge pain and suffering (as when there is news of racial violence), asking a check-in question like, “What is something you’ve been interested in improving for the organization?” or inviting people to share one outcome they are hoping to get out of the meeting. Your opening should be an invitation to share, not a requirement, and should focus on helping to build relationships and centering the space on participants.

Create a container for bravery

Collectively create a set of norms, or let people individually pick an intention they want to hold themselves to for each session. These could include anything from, “Keep my cell phone off,” to “Listen deeply,” to “Be willing to make mistakes.” The important point here is to let participants determine what they are able to agree to each time you meet, rather than using the list to enforce a set of behaviors. Putting attention onto the culture of your meetings in this way can make a big difference in how comfortable people feel in speaking up and fully participating, particularly if you have been having issues with people interrupting each other, checking out, or dominating the conversations.

Maximize interaction

Use your time together to do things that require being together. Updates, reports, and announcements can be saved for written communication. When there are major pieces of information to share, share those in writing in advance and use your meeting time to collect and answer questions, collaboratively process how the information affects each person’s job, (e.g. through small group discussions by role), or to brainstorm next steps. Nothing maintains hierarchy more saliently than a long series of lectures (disguised as reports, updates, etc.) that everyone is forced to listen to but no one chance to respond.

Share leadership

Rotate who is in charge of your meetings. Provide access to a shared agenda template that can be used for participants to populate with topics they would like to see addressed. Create a schedule so that everyone who attends your meetings has a chance to be the one to both finalize the agenda, and facilitate the discussions. Let participants take turns leading your grounding and closing activities so that everyone has a chance to set the tone. Be open to trying new ways of meeting, and encourage people to bring new methods to the sessions.