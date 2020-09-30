Study: Female doctors spend more time with patients, but get paid less than men

Differences in how women and men get paid in the U.S. abound across sectors . While certain economists have suggested that the wage gap is attributable to women working fewer hours than men, recent studies have found more nuances in the differences between the way men and women work that may lead to a discrepancy in pay. A new study out of Harvard shows that in the world of medicine, female doctors are sacrificing pay to spend more time with patients.

The study, titled “Physician Work Hours and the Gender Pay Gap,” found that male primary care doctors generated nearly 11% more revenue from office visits in 2017 than their female counterparts. The reason for the discrepancy seems to be that women in primary care took on fewer patient visits and spent more time with their patients—a style of working that the medical industry agrees is better for both patients and doctors. Unfortunately, that way of working comes at a price.

Primary care physicians who are employed by a health system often have a base salary along with performance bonuses and profit-sharing options. Those who work in private practice make their earnings from their office’s revenue. In both cases, doctors have an opportunity to earn more if they have a higher volume of appointments and either conduct or recommend higher-priced medical services.

For the study, researchers analyzed electronic health records for 24.4 million primary care office visits that took place in 2017. It found that male and female doctors worked the same total number of hours and generated the same amount of revenue for each patient they saw. However, they differed in how they spent that time. Women spent 2.4 minutes on average more with patients than their male colleagues—a 16% difference. Longer visits mean that women can take on fewer patient visits, and that can translate into less pay. Notably, the study found that though women were taking on a lower number of patient visits, they were not less productive than their male colleagues. Women reported more diagnoses and placed more orders for follow-up examinations and treatments but were less likely to recommend expensive procedures that bring in more revenue.

“If a patient sends me a message through the patient portal and asks for advice on something, I will do a whole exchange through email to sort out their problem or I’ll give them a call—but I don’t get paid for this,” says Ishani Ganguli, the lead author on the study. “Doctors have every incentive to say, I’m not going to talk to you now over email—I’m going to have you come in for a visit.”

Female doctors who take greater care with their patients may be less likely to partake in profit-sharing opportunities at their practice. Medical news site Medscape’s 2020 compensation report found incentive bonuses—additional pay that doctors can get for generating profits—on average contributed an extra $26,000 to primary care doctor pay. About 34% of primary care physicians say that they’ve increased the number of hours they work to capture incentive bonuses. The report also found that women in primary care made 25% less than men in the field.

“Paying doctors by visit seems to be contributing to the wage gap,” says Ganguli. “If you pay doctors a different way, that might help.”