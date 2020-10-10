Can’t seem to quit your sweatpants? These pants styles feel like sweats, but look put together

Okay, I have a confession to make. Wearing sweatpants over the last six months in quarantine has made me allergic to real pants. I recently tried on a pair of trousers, only to find them foreign, overly restrictive, and uncomfortable. This presents a problem as lockdowns begin to ease and I find myself occasionally heading out of the house. I’ve been scouring the market for pants that feel as comfortable as the leggings and sweats I’ve been living in, but that look put together to wear at slightly more formal occasions.

The good news is that brands are aware that comfort has become nonnegotiable when it comes to creating women’s trousers, so there are many good options to choose from. Here are my favorites. American Eagle Dream Jeans True to their name, these jeans fit like a dream. They’re so stretchy, it feels like you’re wearing leggings. But what I love about them is that they don’t stretch out in the knees or waist after you’ve worn them. Dream Jeans come in a wide range of styles, including crops and high waisted, along with many washes. Dream Jeans - From $37 Lululemon City Sleek 5 Pocket Pant Lululemon has launched a range of trousers that tap into its portfolio of performance fabrics, making them suitable as both office and weekend wear. I particularly enjoyed this 5 Pocket Pant, which is made from a fabric with four-way stretch. As the name suggests, they are sleek and flattering, but they’re also extremely comfortable and soft to the touch. It helps that they’re wrinkle-resistant, so you don’t have to worry about ironing them. I’m partial to the burnt orange color. (Pro tip: The sizing on these runs small, so you might want to go up a size.) 5 Pocket Pant - $128 Duer Live Lite Joggers

