How and where to get free coffee on National Coffee Day

Marketers and industry groups have been hijacking the calendar for years, claiming so-and-so date is National [Something] Day. Today, September 29th, happens to be National Coffee Day–a completely made up “holiday.” But hey, as far as made-up holidays go, you could do worse than one for coffee.
And in honor of National Coffee Day, coffee chains around the country are running deals where you can get free or low-cost coffee just for stopping by. We’ve rounded up those deals for some of the biggest chains, below. But do note that many independent coffee shops are likely offering deals or freebies for National Coffee Day, too, so make sure to check out your favorite local indie coffee house before swinging by a chain shop to grab your free (or cheap) cup of Joe.
That being said, here are some of the free chains offering deals on “National Coffee Day”:
Biggby Coffee
Get a free 20oz hot or iced brewed coffee with any purchase.
Today is #NationalCoffeeDay and we want to treat you to a FREE 20oz hot/iced brewed coffee with any purchase, no coupon required! Offer only valid 9/29/2020 pic.twitter.com/kpd3KHRVw5
— BIGGBY® COFFEE (@BIGGBYCOFFEE) September 29, 2020
Caribou Coffee
Purchase any large coffee and get a bag of coffee beans at half-price.
National Coffee Day couldn't have come at a better time. As we settle into our Fall routines, having a bag of your favorite beans at home to coax you out of bed is priceless. Tomorrow only, you can purchase any LARGE drink and take home ANY bag of beans for HALF OFF! pic.twitter.com/bvvGnzQCby
— Caribou Coffee (@cariboucoffee) September 29, 2020
Dunkin’
Get a free medium hot or iced coffee with any purchase.
Mark your calendars ????because this year National Coffee Day ☕is National DUNKIN’ Day. To celebrate we’re giving away FREE medium hot or iced coffee with any purchase. ❤this tweet to get a reminder on 9/29 to get your free Dunkin’. Exclusions apply. pic.twitter.com/IQlBKk7snW
— Dunkin' (@dunkindonuts) September 22, 2020
Krispy Kreme
Stop by for a free brewed coffee–no purchase necessary.
The most delicious thing about #NationalCoffeeDay tomorrow? FREE ???? & ☕️ for rewards members! Sign up by downloading our app or click here https://t.co/9MKn37EEND!
Valid for rewards members only. 9/29 only. At shop offer. Participating US shops & info ->https://t.co/VihgupbOLv pic.twitter.com/uJGqBDp2vF
— Krispy Kreme (@krispykreme) September 28, 2020
Starbucks
Order a handcrafted grande or larger drink in the Starbucks app today and get a free drink loaded onto their account for your next visit.
Starting today, we're celebrating Starbucks Rewards members with Star Days, a weeklong celebration, filled with an exclusive #NationalCoffeeDay offer, games and exciting ways to earn Stars towards free beverages and food. ???? Learn more: https://t.co/nqm9d7xpfS
— Starbucks News (@StarbucksNews) September 28, 2020
Wawa
Wawa Rewards members get a free coffee of any size.
No need to hit snooze. Wake up with Free Coffee for Rewards Members ⏰ It’s #NationalCoffeeDay ❗️ Not a member yet? Sign up by 8pm for a bonus reward to redeem today! #NoPurchaseNeeded
— Wawa (@Wawa) September 29, 2020