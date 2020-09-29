How and where to get free coffee on National Coffee Day

Marketers and industry groups have been hijacking the calendar for years, claiming so-and-so date is National [Something] Day. Today, September 29th, happens to be National Coffee Day–a completely made up “holiday.” But hey, as far as made-up holidays go, you could do worse than one for coffee.

And in honor of National Coffee Day, coffee chains around the country are running deals where you can get free or low-cost coffee just for stopping by. We’ve rounded up those deals for some of the biggest chains, below. But do note that many independent coffee shops are likely offering deals or freebies for National Coffee Day, too, so make sure to check out your favorite local indie coffee house before swinging by a chain shop to grab your free (or cheap) cup of Joe.

That being said, here are some of the free chains offering deals on “National Coffee Day”:

Biggby Coffee

Get a free 20oz hot or iced brewed coffee with any purchase.

Today is #NationalCoffeeDay and we want to treat you to a FREE 20oz hot/iced brewed coffee with any purchase, no coupon required! Offer only valid 9/29/2020 pic.twitter.com/kpd3KHRVw5 — BIGGBY® COFFEE (@BIGGBYCOFFEE) September 29, 2020

Caribou Coffee

Purchase any large coffee and get a bag of coffee beans at half-price.