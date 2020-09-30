Malala Yousafzai, Eric Schmidt, Pramila Jayapal, Mark Mason join Innovation Festival

The Fast Company Innovation Festival has added Malala Yousafzai , the Nobel Peace Prize laureate, to its lineup of speakers. Also joining the festival: Eric Schmidt , the technologist and philanthropist; Washington congresswoman Pramila Jayapal ; and Mark Mason , chief financial officer of global banking giant Citi.

The festival, which is 100% virtual, will be held October 5-9.

Yousafzai, who shared the Nobel with Indian children’s rights activist Kailash Satyarthi in 2014, will be joined by Literati founder and CEO Jessica Ewing for a keynote conversation on the persistent power of books in a digital world. They’ll also talk about how literature can bring people together and help form communities. Other keynote interviews include an intimate conversation with Chip and Joanna Gaines, cofounders of lifestyle brand Magnolia; a wide-ranging conversation with Robert Downey Jr. and Susan Downey, cofounders of production company Team Downey; and a special exploration of art and activism with Janelle Monáe.

Keynote sessions are open to the public, but registration is required.

Schmidt, the former CEO of Google, will discuss his efforts to bring more young, diverse talent into public service, in a discussion with Gina Raimondo, governor of Rhode Island, and Susan Penfield, chief innovation officer of Booz Allen Hamilton. Mason will talk about Citi’s efforts to close the wealth gap between Black and white families. And Jayapal and Mondaire Jones, the Democratic nominee in New York’s 17th Congressional District, will talk progressive politics with Fast Company’s Benjamin Landy.

