Why senators all dress the same

When Richard Nixon praised his wife’s “respectable Republican cloth coat” in his 1952 Checkers speech, her clothes were not the point. Rather, Nixon drew a direct line from a coat to the values he proclaimed—frugality, integrity, public service—to counter accusations of financial impropriety.

Nixon understood that clothes are the story we tell about ourselves. Psychologist Dan McAdams’s work on narrative identity highlights the importance of the stories we tell about ourselves to our ability to make sense of our place in the world. For many—particularly public figures—clothing is a more intentional, outward manifestation of their story, or narrative identity: It reveals who they want to be, the version of themselves they want the world to see. For politicians, clothing is a way to project authenticity, or consistency with an ideal type. Perceptions of authenticity give voters confidence in candidates’ integrity, persuading them that candidates will fulfill campaign promises once elected. It is worthwhile considering the message candidates send through their dress. Against what ideal will voters measure them? The fashion choices displayed in three of this year’s high-profile U.S. Senate races provide some illustrative contrasts. Choices different for incumbents, challengers As an organizational theorist who researches authenticity and social evaluation, I find that we judge others—imperfectly—based on how closely we feel their image matches their message. Most political challengers find it easy to project authenticity through dress. They can tailor their wardrobe to highlight themes from their campaigns and personal histories. This guides voters’ understanding of who the candidate is and what they stand for.

Incumbency creates an authenticity bind: Incumbents cannot project both their offices and themselves simultaneously. This is perhaps most constraining in the U.S. Senate, where the rules of decorum are particularly strong. Most senators, with the notable exception of Kyrsten Sinema, stick to dark, serious suits and ties. Members of the House are allowed more idiosyncrasies (think Jim Jordan’s rejection of jackets or Matt Gaetz’s colorful wing tips). But senators tend toward what sociologists call homophily, or flocking with similar others. The consequence: They dress more alike over time. Incumbents’ sartorial constraints may appeal to voters who prefer a candidate with a demonstrable track record, but it gives precious little insight into the incumbent’s personal history or governing priorities. The ideal type to which these incumbents are authentic, therefore, is that of senator. Clothes may not determine this year’s winners, but the authenticity concerns that made Pat Nixon’s coat a powerful image still play a critical role in politicians’ lives. To a large extent, the clothing makes the candidate—if not the incumbent. Jo-Ellen Pozner is an assistant professor of management and entrepreneurship at Santa Clara University. This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article.