3 ‘lazy’ ways to create your ideal life

You think no one can see you as you switch off entirely from work and sit staring off into space.

The seconds tick by and that blinking cursor continues to be ignored. Your work oddly isn’t getting itself done.

The people around you are getting on with their lives, doing, doing, doing.

Instead, you’re imagining a cocktail in your hand, pulling your shoulders back to feel that weightless feeling that comes with loving life, as you bask in some deliciously hot sun and smell the sunscreen. People might see you with your mouth hanging open in a trance and think you’re taking a break or being “lazy” even, but being engrossed in a vision for your future self is far from taking a break.

You’ll have the last laugh when your vision for yourself comes true. And this is exactly what happened to me.

“I’m not lazy, I’m time traveling”

A few years ago, a severe case of déjà vu snapped me out of my usual autopilot walk to work when I realized that I’d lived this exact moment hundreds of times in the visualizations I created for myself the previous year.

For a few months, I’d intensely visualized the full experience, the smells, the sights, the excitement of walking to my new job in my new office. I’d imagined my body flooded with sensations of fulfillment, elation, even exhilaration.