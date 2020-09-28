Fast Company is looking for a freelance part time commerce writer

Fast Company is looking for an experienced commerce writer for our popular Recommender section online, which features product picks and service advice related to Fast Company’s editorial focus: innovation in technology, ethical economics, and design.

The right candidate will solicit recommendations from our network and their own to create timely, product-based stories centered around people, companies, trends, and themes that relate to Fast Company‘s core coverage areas. The candidate will be familiar with data reporting and analytics tools, and will deliver copy that’s crisp, informative, and cleanly written.

This is an editorial role that will work closely with Fast Company editors, along with the growth and business development teams, to identify story topics and relevant merchants and to drive traffic through an ecommerce SEO strategy. Applicants should have at least 2 years of similar or related editorial experience.

This is a part-time freelance position. The writer will be expected to file four posts a week, and will be paid a weekly rate.

To apply, please email a cover letter, resume, and related clips to Kathleen Davis at kdavis@fastcompany.com.