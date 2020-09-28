Amazon Prime Day 2020: What you need to know

After a months-long delay, Amazon Prime Day is officially coming soon to a screen near you. Prime Day is Amazon’s annual sales bonanza, which typically takes place during the summer. However, due to logistical concerns originating from the COVID-19 pandemic, Amazon put the breaks on an as-scheduled Prime Day earlier this year. But as of today, Amazon has officially set the 2020 Prime Day date in stone.

Amazon Prime Day 2020 will now occur on October 13 and 14 this year—meaning it’s just 15 days away. As usual, hundreds of thousands of products on Amazon will be on sale during the 48-hour Prime Day event. If you can’t wait to start cyber-shopping, here are the pertinent details you need to know:

Prime Day begins at midnight Pacific Time on Tuesday, October 13.

It ends at 11:59 p.m. Pacific Time on Wednesday, October 14.

Prime Day will take place in the following countries as usual: U.S., U.K., U.A.E., Spain, Singapore, Netherlands, Mexico, Luxembourg, Japan, Italy, Germany, France, China, Canada, Belgium, Austria, Australia.

However, Prime Day 2020 includes two new countries this year as well: Turkey and Brazil.

In order to take advantage of the deals, you must be an Amazon Prime subscriber.

People who sign up for the 30-day Amazon Prime free trial that runs over the Prime Day period are eligible for Prime Day deals, too.

One change to Prime Day this year is an added bonus Amazon is offering: Customers who spend at least $10 between today and Prime Day on items sold by select small businesses on Amazon will receive a $10 credit toward items on sale on Prime Day. The move is to help support businesses impacted by the pandemic.

One thing that represents a bit of a challenge for Amazon customers hoping to nab the best deals on products this year is how close Prime Day 2020 comes to the Black Friday and Cyber Monday shopping events, which come just six weeks later. Should you snap up a Prime Day deal, or hedge your bets to see if that item will be cheaper on Black Friday weekend? It’s a gamble to be sure—but hey, this is 2020, right?