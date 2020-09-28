Facebook is a haven for misleading, false ads about mail-in voting

This story was produced by MapLight , a nonprofit organization that reveals the influence of money in politics, and published in partnership with Fast Company.

Even as Facebook touts its efforts to curb misinformation that threatens to cast the legitimacy of the 2020 election into doubt, false advertisements and posts about mail-in voting continue to appear on the website, according to a MapLight review.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and his wife, Priscilla Chan, donated $300 million to a pair of organizations that promote honest elections earlier this month, and the Menlo Park, Calif.-based social media giant also announced it would prohibit political ads during the week before the Nov. 3 election. Unlike Twitter, which has attempted to flag demonstrable falsehoods from President Trump and many of his allies, Facebook continues to be a “key vector of distribution for untrustworthy websites,” as one academic study concluded.

As a result, the legitimacy of the Nov. 3 election has been cast into doubt, primarily because of an unusually sustained effort to spread misinformation about mail-in voting. Mailed ballots, which have been a fixture of U.S. elections for more than two centuries, are likely to become more frequent amid the global coronavirus pandemic that’s encouraged Americans to avoid congregating in busy places such as schools, churches, and polling places.

Earlier this month, Trump—who has voted by mail in the past—sought to preemptively discredit the results of the upcoming election by urging his supporters to commit voter fraud by voting both in person and by mail. Trump has also blocked proposals that would provide extra funding to ensure that a flood of mailed ballots can be safely and securely handled by the U.S. Postal Service, state governments, and local officials.

Facebook policies prohibit “misrepresentation of who can vote, qualifications for voting, whether a vote will be counted, and what information and/or materials must be provided in order to vote.” A MapLight review, however, finds that the White House isn’t the only entity spreading false information about mailed ballots. Indeed, a cursory review of Facebook’s advertising library found a handful of paid advertisements about mail-in ballots with five common elements:

The advertisements were all purchased for less than $500.

All appeared within the last month.

All were supportive of Trump.

All had a potential audience of at least 1 million people.

All contained demonstrably false or misleading statements. Four of the five clearly violate Facebook’s policies; the fifth makes the false claim that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., is attempting to use a coronavirus relief bill to force mail-only voting on the U.S. public.

After requesting links to the advertisements, Facebook declined to respond further to MapLight’s queries.