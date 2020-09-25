Why you should probably vote in person after all

Many of us thinking about the election read Barton Gellman’s excellent feature “ The Election That Could Break America ” in The Atlantic this week. It scared the shit out of me.

We already knew that Donald Trump and his minions had been working hard to sow doubt in the integrity of mail-in ballots, in a year when millions would like to use them to avoid the health risk of voting in person. They’re working to develop a pretext for declaring the election illegitimate in the event of a defeat. A contested election could result in two candidates showing up on January 20 to take the oath of office, Gellman points out.

But Trump, his lawyers, and GOP allies in state governments could also work the vote-by-mail narrative into an outright win. State governors could declare that the official ballot count does not accurately represent the will of the voters, and then choose their own set of Trump-supporting electoral college electors. If this happened in a few swing states it could secure a Trump win.

Then, Gellman makes a surprising statement at the end of the piece: “If you are a voter, think about voting in person after all.” Election experts have for months been doing their best to assure the public that voting by mail is safe and reliable in this coronavirus election. Those with preexisting conditions who need to stay home and vote by mail absolutely should. And yet Gellman makes a powerful point that it may be a good idea to abandon large-scale mail-in voting if it takes away Trump’s pretext for clinging to the presidency even in defeat.

“I think that folks should cast a ballot in whichever method they are most comfortable with, but I personally will be hand-delivering my mail ballot,” says VoteAmerica founder and mail-in voting expert Debra Cleaver about Gellman’s recommendation. “I agree with the general assessment that we want as many ballots delivered by Election Day as humanly possible.”

Cleaver says that many states have, reasonably, changed their laws to allow for accepting mail-in ballots postmarked on election day. “But that means we’ll be counting ballots for days and days [after the election], and it would be better for everyone if the ballots left to count won’t change the outcome of the election,” she says.

This year, election experts have started to call this shift—when a perceived election night result to a different winner after all the mail-in votes are counted—”the Blue Shift.” (In contrast, the perceived election night result has been called the “Red Mirage.”) It’s a real possibility this year, because higher numbers of Democrats are expected to vote by mail than Republicans. And it might be the trigger for Trump’s narrative that the mail-in votes that shifted the result were a fraud.