Don’t share passwords with your GF or BF until you read this

Nothing says “I love you” like sharing your passwords with your significant other.

Close to 80% of people do this and 58% are sharing within six months of dating, according to a new survey from ExpressVPN.

Intra-couple password exchanging is most common for video streaming services, with 78% of respondents saying they share such information. Meanwhile, 64% said they share passcodes to get into mobile devices; 58% said they share music streaming passwords; and 52% said they share passwords for gaming streaming services.

The biggest offenders are millennials and Gen Z, compared to Gen Xers and baby boomers. For example, 83% of people ages 18 to 22 and 82% of those 23 to 38 share video streaming passwords, versus 72% of 39- to 55-year-olds and 59% of individuals over 55. For Gen Z, 81% share mobile device passwords, while 69% of millennials do so.

The reason for all this sharing is what you’d expect. Seventy percent cite trust and 63%, commitment.

That doesn’t mean it’s all giggles, though. Thirty-one percent say they’ve had fights when their significant others don’t chip in for shared subscriptions.

And it doesn’t end after a breakup. Three out of 10 people have copped to logging into exes’ social media accounts, and a quarter use location-sharing apps to figure out former boyfriends’ or girlfriends’ whereabouts. More men than women do this.