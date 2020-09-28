Eco-grocery Grove Collaborative just launched a collection of COVID essentials you can feel good about

Eco-friendly cleaning company Grove Collaborative has been a favorite of ours for a while, thanks to its nontoxic, good-for-the earth household items. We’re talking bamboo paper towels , plastic-free laundry detergent , reusable baggies , and more. So we were excited when we found out that the company launched an in-house (read: even more affordable) collection of sanitizing essentials for the COVID-19 era.

The first essential piece of any pandemic set is, of course, hand sanitizer. Grove Collaborative’s in-house brand is geared toward kids, with Wacky Watermelon, Pear-a-Palooza, and Lavender scents (though we won’t tell anyone if you want to grab one for yourself. These mini bottles contain 62% ethyl alcohol and have been verified by an independent lab to kill 99.9% of germs in 30 seconds. The formula also includes coconut, jojoba, and sunflower seed oils and aloe, and no artificial fragrances, so even the tiniest, softest hands won’t get irritated.

Equally important are face masks which, let’s be honest, you can never have enough of (unless you want to do laundry daily or risk getting icky breakouts from rewearing). Grove’s sets of three come in adult and child sizes, are made up of three layers of breathable organic cotton, and come equipped with an antimicrobial coating on the inner lining made of silver ions. What’s that mean? While you’ll still have to wash these masks (in a machine on cold, and air dry), the coating will keep them more hygienic throughout the day — if you wear one to drop your kids off in the morning, for example, then put it back on in the afternoon to pick them up, the inner lining will have killed off most of the bacteria from your face in the time between. Pretty neat!

Last in the collection, but certainly not least, is an interesting solution we haven’t yet thought of: Errand gloves. Though some of us wore rubber gloves throughout the pandemic, most of us eased away from them as it became clear that the virus could easily be killed by washing our hands (plus who wants to produce all that extra trash?). But as the weather gets chillier, hands get dryer and constant washing becomes kind of a pain. Literally. Grove’s solution are organic cotton and Lycra errand gloves, which fit and feel like a cozy winter mitten but are infused with antimicrobial silver — so like the masks, they literally disinfect themselves. Wear them grocery shopping and leave them in your car, and by the time you have to go out again they’ll have disinfected themselves. These cozy gloves are also smartphone compatible, so you won’t have to remove them to check your texts (though please, please do clean your smartphone after and often). When the time does come for a deep clean, they’re machine washable, and the coating will last up to 40 washes.