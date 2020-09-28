Why one architecture firm is looking at planes to construct buildings of the future

“In a traditional design process, whether it’s modular, prefabricated, or traditional construction, an architect designs something and then everyone has to figure out how they’re going to make it,” says architect Chris Sharples. This makes projects expensive, time-consuming, and sometimes nearly impossible to actually get built. The process, he says, should be switched around so that how it will be built determines how it gets designed. “That’s how you build an airplane. That’s how you build a car. You don’t figure it out after you’ve designed it. The design process takes its lead from the manufacturing process.”

It’s this manufacturing-based approach that Sharples wants to bring to the world of architecture. That’s why he and his architect brother and twin, Bill, have launched Assembly, a new company that is streamlining the development of high-rise apartment buildings to be as efficient as building an airplane. By breaking down building designs into a series of components that get manufactured and assembled together, they say the time it takes to construct a building can be cut in half, making it faster and easier to meet the need for urban housing in cities around the world.

The Sharples brothers cofounded New York-based architecture firm SHoP, which has designed numerous high-rise buildings, including K-shaped towers on Manhattan’s East River shoreline and the 1,400-foot skyscraper now rising on the edge of Central Park. They’ve been experimenting with prefabricated architecture for more than 20 years and used a modular construction approach for one of their most famous projects, the Barclays Center arena in Brooklyn and the adjacent 32-story B2 apartment tower, which is the tallest modular building in North America.

Prefabrication and modular construction are often seen as ways to simplify the development process, taking construction off the construction site and putting it inside a weatherproof factory, where parts are built by tradespeople and then shipped off to be joined together by construction workers on-site. “It’s building a building inside of a building,” says Bill Sharples.

Instead, the Assembly approach decentralizes this process, with individual suppliers manufacturing components that are then put together into wall panels and modules that can be trucked to the building site and craned into place. Stacked up like blocks, they can combine to form a building in roughly half the time it takes to build with traditional construction techniques, and at a competitive price.

“Pretty much 85% to 90% of your work can be done off-site. The only thing on-site that we would be required to do is the foundation and the podium,” says Bill Sharples, referring to the concrete-and-steel base that sits at the bottom of mid- and high-rise buildings. “So once you get above the ground floor, it’s modular all the way.” For now, Assembly is focusing on projects in the 10- to 30-story range, and its modular system is capable of stacking up to 300 feet high without additional support.