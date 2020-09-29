6 ways the pandemic is changing the benefits employees want

It’s that time of year again. The weather’s cooler. Pumpkin spice is infused into everything around you. And, for many companies, the employee benefits enrollment period is coming around again.

In the weeks leading up to this time, many organizations conduct surveys to better understand what employees want in their benefits plans. Here are some of their pandemic-era findings:

Benefits have increased in importance

Benefits are a crucial—and expensive—part of an employee’s compensation package. A new survey by Prudential Insurance found that 52% of employees surveyed would leave their job for one with the “right” benefits. Seventy-seven percent said that benefits are a “key part of their compensation”—that’s 10% more than last year.

That’s largely due to the pandemic, says Leston Welsh, head of business segments at Prudential Group Insurance. “The value that employees are now placing on their workplace benefits is similar to the value that employers are now placing on their ability to operate virtually,” he adds. What was once a “nice to have” is now a “must have.” And, even in an uncertain employment landscape, half of employees could be wooed away for better benefits.

Employees prioritize healthcare

Health insurance was a top priority for respondents of MetLife’s Employee Benefits Trends 2020 survey. Eighty-six percent of respondents called it a “must have.” But employees also want more than garden-variety physical health coverage. Other “must haves” included dental coverage (69%), vision coverage (41%), and disability (41%) coverage. Critical illness and cancer coverage were top priorities for 32% and 23% of respondents, respectively. Prudential Insurance found that they also want some COVID-19-specific benefits, including:

Increasing paid sick leave for workers with COVID-19 (48%)

Waiving coronavirus testing and treatment co-pays (43%)

24/7 access to health care professionals (24%)

Mental health benefits have also become increasingly important. Employees have struggled with anxiety, depression, and other mental health issues during the pandemic. A May survey by business advisory firm Willis Towers Watson found that 77% of companies are offering or expanding access to mental health services.

Workplace safety protocols are expected

A July survey by ASA Safety Monitor and the Harris Poll found that most employees are satisfied with their employers’ responses to the pandemic, especially office cleanliness protocols (85%), remote work policies (82%), and communication about the pandemic (81%). To feel safe at the office, employees want to see: