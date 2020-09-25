Amazon’s vision for smart homes is increasingly built on stoking paranoia

The rapid-fire video presentation had a lot to take in, but through it all, there was one clear, recurring theme: Danger is everywhere; Amazon can make you safe again. Amazon’s vision for the smart home is an increasingly fearful one, in which intruders must be persistently fended off. Even previously innocent products like the Echo speaker now play a key role Amazon’s ever-expanding security push.

Sadly, it is a fitting vision for our current moment of fear and divisiveness.

Drones, alarms, and virtual barking dogs

The wildest announcement of the day, by far, came from Ring, the Amazon subsidiary best known for blanketing the country in doorbell cameras (and giving police departments convenient ways to obtain the footage). Next year, Ring will release a $250 autonomous security drone called the Ring Always Home, which will fly around inside your house to capture surveillance footage. The idea is to monitor for security or safety issues while you’re not home, even in places where you haven’t installed one of Ring’s non-airborne security cameras.

At the same time, Ring is expanding its security purview to more places. The company’s other plans for 2021 include two new products for cars: The $60 Ring Car Alarm plugs into the OBD-II port on most vehicles to monitor for break-ins and other disturbances, and it has a siren that users can activate remotely, while the $250 Ring Car Cam will capture footage from the car during emergencies. Ring also wants to partner with carmakers, and is giving them tools to build these kinds of features directly into their vehicles. The company announced a $30 mailbox motion sensor as well, so you can get the jump on potential mail thieves.

The push to monitor everything isn’t limited to Ring, either. Amazon is also turning its Echo devices into sharper virtual watchdogs by launching a new $5 per month subscription service called Alexa Guard Plus that builds on Echo speakers’ ability to listen for trouble. Whereas Alexa Guard only monitored for sounds of broken glass or alarms, Guard Plus detects other kinds of noises, like footsteps and doors opening. And instead of just sending an alert to your phone, Guard Plus can call a “helpline” service that connects emergency services or security providers on your behalf.

Later this year, as part of the Alexa Guard service, Echo speakers will be able to blare an alarm or play the sound of barking dogs when a connected security camera detects motion outside. Amazon’s new Echo Show 10 smart display is getting in on the surveillance game as well, with a swiveling screen that can monitor for intruders when you’re not home.