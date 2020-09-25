Patagonia’s new movie, ‘Public Trust,’ tells the story of President Trump stealing American land

The bold proclamation was in response to the Trump administration’s decision to reduce significantly the area around Bears Ears and Grand Staircase-Escalante that were designated as national monuments. Doing so would open up the possibility of that land being opened to commercial interests, including real-estate development, mining, and oil and gas extraction.

Patagonia also went to court in an effort to protect Bears Ears National Monument.

In the 2018 U.S. midterm elections, the company made its first-ever endorsements of specific candidates, Democratic candidate Jacky Rosen in Nevada and incumbent Senator Jon Tester in Montana, specifically to help protect water and public lands.

Today, the brand (which just named a new CEO) is launching a feature documentary on YouTube called Public Trust, which makes a compelling case for protecting American public lands and how extractive industries are actively working to shrink and privatize them. Executive produced by Patagonia founder Yvon Chouinard and Robert Redford, the film focuses on three conflicts: the gutting of the Bears Ears National Monument in Utah, the threatened destruction of Minnesota’s Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness, and the fight over oil drilling in Alaska’s Arctic National Wildlife Refuge.

The film originally premiered at Montana’s Big Sky Documentary Film Festival in February, but Patagonia is making it public for free in an effort to raise awareness and support ahead of the election.

Director David Byars first started thinking about a film about public lands back in 2014. His last film, No Man’s Land, chronicled the 2016 Malheur Rebellion, when an armed group of far-right extremists seized and occupied the headquarters of a National Wildlife Refuge in Oregon. Byars says that film had a sense of mission in explaining what public lands are, the conflicts surrounding them, and how it’s a lot bigger than what happened in Oregon.