The secret to building a smart city that’s anti-racist

In the face of COVID-19, the smart city movement has increasingly gained momentum. Drones, autonomous freights, and AI-based remote temperature sensing are among some of the new technologies that companies have partnered with cities to deploy in recent months. Smart city advocates insist that the crisis provides a key opportunity to digitally transform urban spaces for good. As the Silicon Valley “innovation firm” Strategy of Things notes, “The adoption of innovative smart city technologies such as the Internet of Things, artificial intelligence, and 5G, offers the potential for cities to respond to the pandemic more effectively and will be crucial in both curbing the spread of the virus and restarting our economy.”

But although people of color are the majority of residents in many cities and Black and Latinx people are disproportionately suffering from the COVID-19 disease and its economic fallout, race is notably absent from this conversation. Smart city initiatives are presented as “color blind,” claiming to monitor and assist all urban residents equally, yet these technologies too often enhance hyper-surveillance of communities of color. Most smart city efforts extract information from poor people, primarily people of color, to power technologies that target sites for business investment and often accelerate gentrification. Thus, these “free” public initiatives are paid for by data from communities of color while threatening the ability of those very same communities to remain part of the city. They determine whose information is collected for profit and who gets to maintain their privacy, while at the same time accelerating displacement.

LinkNYC, for example, provides internet kiosks throughout the city which users can access for free if they agree to share their browsing data, which is then sold to advertisers. While few formal studies have been conducted on user demographics, a recent Atlantic article noted that those who can’t afford broadband access, a population that is predominantly people of color, are most likely the majority of users. The most commonly searched terms while connected to the kiosks last year were “work,” “housing health,” and “public benefits” while a recent Daily News article termed the kiosks “homeless hubs.” The kiosks extract personal information from predominantly poor people of color while urban residents who can afford to never use public Wi-Fi get to maintain their privilege of privacy.

Uber’s Mobility Lab in Cincinnati similarly extracts data from marginalized communities. After cities fought for years to gain access to the data collected through Uber’s mobility platforms, the company launched the Lab which uses Uber ridership data to help the city optimize planning and identify the best places for “business expansion” and “investment.” Initiatives that emerge from the Lab will be powered through data produced by drivers’ labor, the majority of whom are also people of color. The Lab recently produced a report analyzing Uber’s dataset and proposed recommendations to optimize mobility. The city plans to use the report for transit-oriented development, which has historically enabled gentrification and displacement of low-income households. While the city expects to engage community members when they move forward with the report’s recommendations, the Lab did not incorporate any community input even though many of the recommendations are targeted at underserved neighborhoods.

The COSMOS project in Harlem also threatens to exacerbate the disproportionate surveillance of communities of color. Covering one square mile in Harlem, the COSMOS wireless network will be used to test new ways to support data-intensive smart city initiatives. Like LinkNYC and Uber Mobility Lab, this experiment will be powered by mobility data, such as vehicle and pedestrian movement patterns, from Harlem’s residents who are predominantly people of color. Although the data collected will not contain personal information, experts have noted that mobility data can easily be de-anonymized. As NYC hopes the project will attract startups to the area that can use the testbed to develop new smart city applications, the project threatens to intensify already rampant gentrification in the area.

Despite these problems, smart city tech is not going away. Instead, it has intensified with the public health imperative to monitor and track COVID-19 cases and enforce social distancing efforts. For example, the company Draganfly recently began testing a drone equipped with sensors and computer vision to detect fevers, respiratory rates, and coughs in several U.S. cities. These drones are particularly dangerous for communities that have historically suffered from state surveillance including undocumented people, Black men, Native Americans, and transgender women of color. For these populations, being visible to law enforcement often means deportation, assault, and even death.