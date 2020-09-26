This random practice can boost collaboration and productivity

There’s not a lot of serendipity on remote teams. You don’t run into coworkers in the hallway, will never chat casually in the break room, and can’t say good morning as you walk past someone’s desk. Every interaction is intentional: you, or the other person, need to reach out.

But reaching out to someone you don’t know feels weird, so most people simply don’t do it. That’s a problem, and not only because coworkers can feel isolated from each other. It also means there’s not a lot of spontaneous cross-pollination. That can limit the kinds of ideas that spread through a company and can lead to different departments feeling like silos.

This is why it’s important to introduce some serendipity, strange as that may sound. You shouldn’t build a company around chance encounters, but you also shouldn’t ignore how valuable they can be. Here’s how we balance things at Zapier—and how it’s worked out for us.

Randomly assigned conversation!

At Zapier, we’ve been fully remote for almost a decade, and we’ve never truly replaced the value of those chance encounters. That’s part of why we do in-person retreats on a regular basis.

But we still try to make serendipitous, face-to-face interaction happen on a routine basis. We use a Slack app called Donut, which pairs everyone who signs up with a random coworker and helps schedule a video call. There are no rules to these conversations—people talk about where they live, their hobbies, or (if they want) work. These interactions don’t replace the serendipity of an office, but they can go a long way.

Random conversations can lead to solutions

The topic of work is going to come up when you’re talking with random coworkers, because it’s the one thing you for sure have in common. In some cases, you might talk about a problem you’re facing in a current project—occasionally that’s how you’ll even find the answer.

Scott Halgrim, an engineer for the Apps team at Zapier, experienced exactly that.