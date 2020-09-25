The U.S. should steal France’s excellent COVID map

A map is only helpful if you know what it means. Otherwise it’s just a really pretty picture.

This probably seems obvious. But having reviewed a number of COVID-19 maps that have varying degrees of alerts in a rainbow of colors, it’s easy to be confused.

However, a new map from the government of France might just be the best example we’ve seen of effectively putting its citizens on alert. That’s because it only uses two colors: grey and red.

#COVID19 | Afin de prendre des mesures adaptées face à la propagation du virus, les départements et territoires sont classés en différents niveaux d’alerte. ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/uPndgiz4UJ — Gouvernement (@gouvernementFR) September 24, 2020

The map, released Thursday, puts different areas of the country into different alert levels so people can take proper precautions based on the level of risk in their immediate surroundings. Makes sense, right? The surprising part is that every alert level is depicted in a graduated shade of red: light red for the lowest, medium red for enhanced, and a deep scarlet red for the highest risk. Grey areas indicate “health emergency”—you know, just the normal day-to-day reality we’re all living now.

[#COVID19] Découvrez les territoires en ZONE ALERTE MAXIMALE et les mesures associées prenant effet dès samedi ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/KUKVYDQA9u — Ministère des Solidarités et de la Santé (@MinSoliSante) September 24, 2020

The effect is a sort of infographic on-off button—if you live in a place that’s any shade of red, it’s an immediate visual signal of danger. That’s a good thing. Compare that to alert systems that use a range of colors but it’s not at all clear what they mean. What do blue and green stand for anyway? Not exactly the message you want to get across when trying to raise the alarm.