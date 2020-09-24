Facebook might owe you $400 if you live in Illinois: Here’s how to find out

No, that’s not a scam.

It’s the result of a class-action lawsuit settlement, but to be eligible, you must meet some specific criteria: You’re a Facebook user who has lived in Illinois for at least six months and who was in a picture uploaded to the site after June 7, 2011.

The deadline to apply for checks ranging from $200 to $400 is November 23, according to www.facebookbipaclassaction.com.

The social media platform agreed to pay $650 million to these specific residents of the Land of Lincoln as a result of the state’s Biometric Information Privacy Act.

“The Settlement also requires Facebook to turn ‘off’ the Facial Recognition setting and delete face templates for most Class Members unless they turn it back ‘on,'” explained the website set up to help people apply for the settlement money.

In Patel v. Facebook, the plaintiffs argued that the company had collected their biometric face data without any notice or consent via the Tag Suggestions tool. Subjecting people to Facebook’s racial-recognition technology in that way was against Illinois law.